Karl Rove, Lee Atwater, Roger Ailes, Todd Rongstad, Darrin Schmi

Welcome to Wisconsin politics in the 21st Century. While once we bragged about our open government and clean elections, traced back to the Progressive reforms of La Follette, today we sit and watch as Darrin Schmitz, campaign manager of Michael Gableman, mimics the outrageous dirty campaign tactics of Rongstad, Rove, Atwater and Ailes.

It is attack, attack, attack, distort, lie, lie, attack. And in Gableman's case--play the race card. Picture Louis Butler next to a convicted rapist! Whoa Nelly! These tactics might work in a Supreme Court race because the ethical candidate refuses to get into the gutter with the likes of Schmitz. So, the candidate following the rules needs help.

The Bar Association, with the notable exception of the President, remains silent. The governor, who should take the lead in the effort to save our Court from this WMC engineered heist; and to set the tone of the campaign, seems oblivious to this descent while raising money for a third term.

The law schools? No pulse. One must ask, "If the lawyers and future lawyers don't care, why should you?"

Think about it. A candidate for our highest Court without credentials one would expect of a candidate for Circuit Court, apparently used the phones in the D.A.'s office to raise money for Governor Scott McCallum. Voilà! McCallum appoints him to a judgeship in Burnett County a few weeks later. Any favoritism there? Any connection with the fundraiser? Just a coincidence? Yah, sure Ole. Let us review those phone records.

VOTE on April 1.

Barack: Nicholas Kristof, in today's NYT--"Barack Obama gave the best political speech since JFK...in Houston in 1960...What's happening is that the Obama campaign has led many white Americans to listen in for the first time to some of the black conversation--and they are thunderstruck.

Meanwhile Hillary keeps on carping. A tin ear to be kind. She can't rise to the level of discussion established by Obama in that speech. Too bad. She is bright and articulate enough to join the discussion but she seems flummoxed and incapable of engagement. She must know that her chances after that speech are not good. OK, but we deserve better than the back of the hand and a subtle appeal to racial politics. She is better than that.