Local Businesses Offer Great Care for Your Pets

Bay View Bark (1820 S. First St.) offers dogs quality day care, grooming services and obedience training, bringing peace of mind to canine owners, many of whom are busy professionals.

“In an urban setting, it’s difficult when you have a young, active dog,” says Bay View Bark owner Julia Kaminecki.

Kaminecki, a longtime veteran of the animal care industry whose previous jobs include kennel techician, dog walker and dog trainer, opened Bay View Bark in 2011 as an indoor dog park. “By spring, the people coming to the park were asking for doggy day care,” she says. Bay View Bark expanded to include canine day care and Kaminski’s client base increased considerably. “Pretty soon, I needed to hire staff,” she adds.

In 2016, Bay View Bark’s lease expired, and Kaminecki was forced to relocate the business. Luckily, she and her husband were able to purchase a building about a half mile away and renovate it. Bay View Bark now includes five indoor and outdoor play areas, a boarding space with 17 folding kennels, and a recently remodeled training room. Although the COVID-19 pandemic did negatively affect business for a while, as people were concerned about their canines being exposed to the virus, Kaminecki’s services are in great demand these days. “A typical day care during the week is 80 to 90 dogs,” she notes. “We have a waitlist.”

She attributes her success to a lack of professional dog walkers and younger generations opting to have dogs instead of children—but treating them as such. “When people think of their pets as kids, this leads to businesses that are more anthropomorphic,” Kaminecki says.

For more information, visit their website: bayviewbark.com.

Bark n’ Scratch Outpost

Health-minded pet owners can find a variety of organic and raw foods and treats, plus an assortment of toys, food bowls, leashes, vitamin supplements and other supplies and accessories at Bark n’ Scratch Outpost (5835 W. Bluemound Road).

Both Milwaukee natives with 16 years of experience in the natural pet food industry, owners Michael and Carrie Marble, inspired by their dog Snowbelle, opened the store in 2006.

With a knowledgeable staff, Bark n’ Scratch carries a number of natural pet food brands, including local company Fromm’s, Stella & Chewy’s and Ark Naturals. “The team members have a passion for what they do,” Carrie Marble said. “The staff at Bark n’ Scratch Outpost wants to help you and your family members thrive.” Bark n’ Scratch’s 19 freezers contain canine raw diet materials and supplements such as bone broth, goat’s milk and duck eggs, and the Bark n’ Scratch Dog Bakery featuresAunt Jennie’s Barkery Treats, locally-made oven-baked canine biscuits and cookies.

The store also offers free delivery within 11 miles of the store and paid delivery for additional mileage. Curbside pickup is available.

Additionally, Bark n’ Scratch supports local animal rescue organizations. Visit their website for details: milwaukeepetfood.com.