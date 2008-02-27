Miller Brewing Co. and Wisconsin

Miller Brewing Co.:

Employs 1,700 workers in Milwaukee, with a $120 million payroll.

Spends around $500 million on products and services from Wisconsin businesses each year. These businesseswhich include ingredients, equipment and services for Millercreate an opportunity to place money back into the community.

Produces about 45 million barrels of beer every year. At capacity, the Milwaukee Brewery can produce more than 10 million of those barrels annually.

Invested more than $40 million in Miller Park and supports the state’s major professional sports teams, including the Admirals, Brewers, Bucks and Packers.

Contributes millions of dollars to economic development and Milwaukee tourism. Miller helps to support the Milwaukee County Zoo, Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and many of the city’s ethnic festivals.

(Source: www.millerbrewing.com) K.R.