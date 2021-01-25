Mitchell International Airport Wraps Up Awareness Against Human Trafficking

As part of the federal Blue Lightning Initiative, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is increasing efforts to fight human trafficking. The initiative aims to step up efforts to increase awareness of the issue across all modes of transport to catch traffickers who are transporting victims.

Milwaukee is understood to be a hot spot of human trafficking in the Midwest. As millions of individual transit through MKE every year, the airport took a leading role in Wisconsin. “This is the busiest building in the entire state of Wisconsin,” says Harold Mester, spokesperson for the airport. “We feel it's our duty and responsibility to get this message out and to do everything that we can to prevent it.

“We're trying to increase awareness and get help from passengers that are going through and might notice something,” Mester continues. “We also provide an opportunity for victims to get help while they’re at the airport—potentially when they have been separated from the trafficker. We have signage inside each stall within each restroom, on the back of the door, there is a sign indicating that you can get help.” These methods include a phone number to call or text, and advice to talk to the nearest airport employee, who received training to react appropriately.

MKE encourages passengers to keep an eye open. “If you see someone who’s being very controlling of who they’re traveling with, that's one sign,” Mester explains. Another sign that airport employees can notice is “when someone shows up at the airport without money, without knowing where they’re going, they don’t understand the process of flying but they know they have to go somewhere, or they are paid to go somewhere.”

In general, while flying or taking any form of transportation, passengers are encouraged to keep an eye out for behaviors that seem suspicious or out of the ordinary. They should not hesitate to alert airline employees, most of whom received training through the Blue Lightning Initiative to interact with someone who is being trafficked.

Anyone who observes any suspected human trafficking should call 866-347-2423 to report it.