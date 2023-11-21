New Data Unveils Black Friday Enthusiasm in Wisconsin

× Expand Photo by ipopba - Getty Images Black Friday Shopping

A recent analysis conducted by BoohooMAN has shed light on the states that exhibit an extraordinary fondness for Black Friday, the shopping extravaganza synonymous with November discounts. The study, which examined 97 Black Friday-related search terms over the past two years, ranked states based on the average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

West Virginia emerged as the frontrunner, boasting an impressive monthly average of 1,794 searches per 100,000 residents for shopping and sales-related terms. Notably, the Eastern states dominated the top 10 in terms of search activity related to Black Friday deals, with Wisconsin securing its place among the top 15 states.

As Black Friday has evolved into a November tradition offering discounts on a wide array of products, the public's anticipation and preparation for the event have become more apparent. BoohooMAN's experts delved into the data, factoring in recent population estimates to calculate state averages. The analysis revealed that over 80% of Black Friday-related searches occur in November, reflecting a growing trend of consumers planning and saving well in advance of the shopping frenzy.

The most popular search terms across the U.S. include "fashion trends" and "gaming consoles," with "fashion trends" alone garnering an impressive 5,200 average searches each month. The data also highlights the popularity of big box stores during Black Friday weekend, serving as one-stop shops for diverse brands and the best deals.

West Virginia secured its top position with an average of 1,794 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, with the term "Black Friday" amassing an impressive volume of 3,467 searches over the past year. Kentucky followed closely as the second-ranked state, with an average of 1,697 searches per 100,000 residents and a notable interest in "Black Friday deals" and Black Friday advertisements.

Iowa claimed the third spot, recording an average of 1,657 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, primarily driven by the popularity of "Black Friday deals." Nebraska and Missouri rounded out the top five states, showcasing robust interest in Black Friday searches.

As anticipation continues to build, the data reveals a nationwide fervor for Black Friday deals, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon and a key event in the American consumer calendar.