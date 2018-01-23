Parking Meters Planned Throughout County Parks

A “work group” of county officials and members of the business and nonprofit community (but no park advocacy groups) have identified 40 “potentially viable locations” for parking meters in parks. Most of the county’s lakefront and other popular parks are targeted. Proposed rates are up to $2 per hour, 13 hours a day, year-round, with possibly one free day a week. The committee is moving to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to enlist a for-profit operator by Feb. 1, 2018.

PARKS

Bender Park

Bradford Beach

Brown Deer Park

Currie Park

Dretzka Park

Estabrook Park

Grant Park

Granville Dog Park

Greenfield Park

Hansen Park

Kulwicki Park

Lake Park

Lincoln Park

McKinley Park

Mitchell Park

Oakwood Park

Sheridan Park

South Shore Park

Veterans Park

Warnimont Park

Washington Park

Whitnall Park

Wilson Park

SPECIAL FACILITIES

Boerner Botanical Gardens

Franklin Sports Complex

Milwaukee Rotary Centennial Arboretum

Mitchell Park Domes

Riverfront Launch Site

Runway Dog Park

Wehr Nature Center

Wilson Recreation Center

PARKWAYS