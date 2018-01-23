Parking Meters Planned Throughout County Parks

×
A “work group” of county officials and members of the business and nonprofit community (but no park advocacy groups) have identified 40 “potentially viable locations” for parking meters in parks. Most of the county’s lakefront and other popular parks are targeted. Proposed rates are up to $2 per hour, 13 hours a day, year-round, with possibly one free day a week. The committee is moving to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to enlist a for-profit operator by Feb. 1, 2018.
PARKS
- Bender Park
- Bradford Beach
- Brown Deer Park
- Currie Park
- Dretzka Park
- Estabrook Park
- Grant Park
- Granville Dog Park
- Greenfield Park
- Hansen Park
- Kulwicki Park
- Lake Park
- Lincoln Park
- McKinley Park
- Mitchell Park
- Oakwood Park
- Sheridan Park
- South Shore Park
- Veterans Park
- Warnimont Park
- Washington Park
- Whitnall Park
- Wilson Park
SPECIAL FACILITIES
- Boerner Botanical Gardens
- Franklin Sports Complex
- Milwaukee Rotary Centennial Arboretum
- Mitchell Park Domes
- Riverfront Launch Site
- Runway Dog Park
- Wehr Nature Center
- Wilson Recreation Center
PARKWAYS
- Dale Creek Parkway
- Grantosa Creek Parkway
- Honey Creek Parkway
- Kinnickinnic River Parkway
- Lincoln Creek Parkway
- Little Menomonee River
- Milwaukee River Parkway
- Oak Creek Parkway
- Root River Parkway
- Story Parkway
- Underwood Creek Parkway