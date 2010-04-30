Past Statements Tell Present Truth About Immigration Law's Goals

×

Upon signingArizona's new statute requiring police officers to demand citizenship papersfrom anyone they believe is in the country illegally, Republican Gov. JanBrewer last week claimed the bill is not designed to "tolerate racialdiscrimination or racial profiling" of Latinos.

Responding tocritics who say the legislation does just that, she, like many conservatives,insisted, "I don't know what an illegal immigrant looks like"theimplication being that Republicans are colorblind.





It soundsreassuring, but methinks she doth protest too much, and I say that because oneof the Republican Party's leading law enforcement voices has already disclosedthe true objective of precisely this kind of legislation.





That seminaladmission came in November 2001, when the emotional aftermath of 9/11momentarily removed politicians' rhetorical filters. There on the floor ofCongress, GOP Rep. Scott McInnis delivered an address about "the need forprofiling for the national security of this country."





Brandishing his pastexperience as a police officer, he implored lawmakers "to quit beingpolitically correct" and let authorities make "ethnic background alegitimate component" of law enforcement investigationsjust as Arizona's new statuteallows.





"Insurancecompanies profile for risk. That is what I am asking that we continue to doweneed to profile for risk," he thundered, adding that using ethnicity as arisk factor "is very legitimateI think it is smart."





In other words, weshould do to civil rights what insurance firms have done to, say, healthcarenamely, deny people rights and privileges based on their ascribedcharacteristics.





Had McInnis' careerbeen buried in the political graveyard, Republican apologists could easilypretend his kind of bigotry is irrelevant to today’s fears that the Arizona lawwill both encourage prejudice and appear in other states. But McInnis is nowthe Republican gubernatorial frontrunner in Colorado,and this week he became the first major GOP candidate in America to pledge to replicate Arizona's statute in his state if elected in2010.





Considering thecandidate's pedigree as a former state House Majority Leader and six-termcongressman, and considering his views on what a law like Arizona's is reallyall about, McInnis' promise is not an inconsequential outburst from somenobody, nor is it likely to be just an isolated campaign plank in anunimportant backwater. On the contrary, this is a far-reaching signal from thenational Republican Party establishment, for it comes from that establishment'shand-picked poster boy in a state that GOP guru Karl Rove said will be"ground zero" in the upcoming elections.





For his part, Roveacknowledges that the Arizonalaw aims to let police use racial and ethnic cues to profileindividualsexactly the way McInnis envisions.





"(Police) aregoing to (target suspects) on the basis of reasonable suspicion that thesepeople are here illegally," he said, "like they're driving a car witha Mexican license plate or they can't speak English"in short, culturalmetrics that even anti-immigration activist Tom Tancredo has said could undulyresult in people getting "pulled over because you look like you should bepulled over."





David Sirota is the author of the best-selling books"Hostile Takeover" and "The Uprising." He hosts the morningshow on AM760 in Coloradoand blogs at OpenLeft.com. E-mail him at ds@davidsirota.com or follow him on Twitter @davidsirota.



