Re: Michael Savage’s commentary on Autism

The Autism Society of Wisconsin Will Continue to Work to Raise
Awareness
This week, talk show host Michael Savage made inaccurate and derogatory
comments about autism on his radio show, calling the condition “a fraud” and
the result of a lack of parental discipline. Mr. Savage’s unsubstantiated
comments reflect the misconceptions of over 50 years ago, that autism was
caused by “refrigerator mothers” or unemotional parenting, which have been
completely disproven by the scientific community. Autism is a neurodevelopmental
medical condition that requires early identification and lifelong
treatment.
For 30 years, the Autism Society of Wisconsin has worked tirelessly
to educate people on the nature of autism spectrum disorders, the services and
support families need, and the tremendous potential of people on the autism
spectrum. We are dismayed that these grossly inaccurate remarks would be
aired in any platform, much less on a nationally syndicated show. We will
continue to work with families, people with autism, and the broader public to
raise awareness of autism spectrum disorders.