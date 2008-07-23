Re: Michael Savage’s commentary on Autism

The Autism Society of Wisconsin Will Continue to Work to Raise

Awareness

This week, talk show host Michael Savage made inaccurate and derogatory

comments about autism on his radio show, calling the condition “a fraud” and

the result of a lack of parental discipline. Mr. Savage’s unsubstantiated

comments reflect the misconceptions of over 50 years ago, that autism was

caused by “refrigerator mothers” or unemotional parenting, which have been

completely disproven by the scientific community. Autism is a neurodevelopmental

medical condition that requires early identification and lifelong

treatment.

For 30 years, the Autism Society of Wisconsin has worked tirelessly

to educate people on the nature of autism spectrum disorders, the services and

support families need, and the tremendous potential of people on the autism

spectrum. We are dismayed that these grossly inaccurate remarks would be

aired in any platform, much less on a nationally syndicated show. We will

continue to work with families, people with autism, and the broader public to

raise awareness of autism spectrum disorders.