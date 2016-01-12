Ready, Set, Vote!

Editor's note: Since some of the candidates were being challenged as we went to press Tuesday, we've updated the disputed races below.

Milwaukeeans will have plenty of opportunities to cast ballots this year on races ranging from president to local alderman.

The elections are split into two cycles, the spring cycle for nonpartisan races and the fall cycle for partisan races. The nonpartisan spring elections include state Supreme Court justices, appellate and circuit court judges, city offices including mayor and Common Council, most county races including county executive and county supervisors, and all school board elections when they are held. The fall cycle for partisan races feature all of the federal elections, including president and members of both houses of Congress, and most state elections, including governor in midterm fall elections and state legislators. A few county races are partisan, such as sheriffs and district attorneys, so rather than being in the spring cycle with all of the other county races, they are on the fall ballot.

First up is the nonpartisan primary, to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Primaries are held when there are three or more candidates seeking a specific office. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on Tuesday, April 5. Also on the April 5 ballot are races in which there are only two candidates that filed nomination papers; when that happens, there is no primary for those offices and voters cast ballots for these candidates only in the general election.

While all of the local races are nonpartisan, the presidential partisan primaries will also be on the April 5 ballot so voters can select their nominees for president. Voters must pick just one presidential candidate in the primary; they can’t pick one from each party. Voters don’t need to be members of a party to vote in this primary—it’s open to everyone.

Later this year, voters will cast ballots in the partisan primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for offices including U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, half of the state Senate, all of the state Assembly, and district attorneys. The top Democrat and Republican will advance to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, which will also include the biggest contest in the land: the election of the next president.

Voters should also note that all of the elections this year require a state-approved photo ID to cast a ballot. The state Government Accountability Board offers a voter information center at gab.wi.gov/voters and a guide to voter ID at bringit.wisconsin.gov.

We’ll cover much more about the 2016 elections in future issues of the Shepherd , but for now, here’s an overview of the spring races in Milwaukee. While a few of the match-ups are unsettled as the Shepherd goes to press, this is what voters can expect this spring.

Justice and Judges

Supreme Court Justice: Following the death of Justice Patrick Crooks, three candidates are vying to fill this 10-year term on the state’s highest court. This fall, Gov. Scott Walker appointed Justice Rebecca Bradley to fill out the rest of Crooks’ term. Bradley, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Joe Donald and Court of Appeals Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg will appear on the February ballot and the top two will advance to the April election.

to fill out the rest of Crooks’ term. Bradley, and will appear on the February ballot and the top two will advance to the April election. April Races: There are no primaries for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judges, but there are a number of two-candidate races that will be on the April ballot. Branch 31: This open seat is sought by Hannah Dugan and Paul Rifelj. Branch 45: Incumbent Michelle Ackerman Havas is being challenged by Jean Kies. All other judicial branches on the ballot in Milwaukee County, as well as all of the state court of appeals districts, are uncontested.

Milwaukee County Races

County Executive: Four candidates will be on the February ballot—incumbent County Executive Chris Abele, Steve Hogan, Joseph Thomas Klein and state Sen. Chris Larson . The top two vote-getters will face off in April.

City of Milwaukee

Mayor: Tom Barrett will face primary challenges from Alderman Bob Donovan , Alderman Joe Davis and James Methu . The top two vote-getters will appear on the April general election ballot.

Presidential Primary in April

On April 5, voters will have a chance to vote for one candidate for the presidential nomination. Voters must choose which party’s primary in which they want to participate—either the Democratic Party’s primary or the Republican Party’s primary—and they may choose just one candidate.

The three Democrats on the ballot will be Hillary Clinton, Martin O’Malley and Bernie Sanders.

The 12 Republicans ballot will be Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, Jim Gilmore, Mike Huckabee, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Rick Santorum and Donald Trump.