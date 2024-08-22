Report from the DNC: Cavalier Johnson on Day Three

× Expand DNC 2024 logo

Day three of the Democratic National Convention was pretty surreal.

I often reflect on the fact that I started this journey in politics as a 14-year-old kid on the North Side of Milwaukee in 53206, volunteering in the community through the YMCA and after seeing former President George W. Bush bring Americans together at ground zero soon after September 11 that I had a compulsive urge to get involved this way.

That all led to being the first in my family to attend college—and at UW-Madison no less, rising to be an alderman and our city’s first elected Black mayor, and now tonight, while enduring dueling sensations of extreme excitement and simultaneous comfort, having an incredible moment to speak at my very first DNC.

It’s amazing and truly one of those only in America stories.

I’m extremely grateful.

May God Bless America.

My best,

Cavalier Johnson

“One of the things I've never been accused of is not caring about people.”

— 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden

