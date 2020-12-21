Ron Johnson as Heartless Christmas Villain in Protest Outside his Office

The cold bluster of the afternoon of December 14 did not stop the Milwaukee area service and hospitality worker's union (MASH) from staging their third demonstration this year outside of Ron Johnson's office. Accompanied by a 13 foot papier-mâché figure of the GOP senator, the group staged “The worst Christmas pageant ever,” with union members dressed as villains of famous Christmas lore and vying for the title of the “most heartless villain.” There was Anthony Steward as the Grinch, Jack Hanson as Ebenezer Scrooge and Justin Otto as the voice of Ron Johnson. Troy Brewer, a member of MASH, acted as host and the de facto Santa Claus, where ideas and facts about the senator’s stance on unemployment were presented. “Senator Johnson, I want to give you one final chance to make it on the Nice List this year. All you have to do is...your job,” Troy saisd.

The papier-mâché Ron Johnson was helmed by local art collective "Las R.A.R.AS" and built as a community effort with MASH. A game show in the vein of "Jeopardy" was also held as a Facebook live event where quotes by Ron Johnson were shown, along with facts about what has been done regarding the benefits as answers. Comedic effect is definitely something that has been added in a couple of the union’s events. “We laugh so we don't have to cry,” was the philosophy behind the idea.

Throughout the summer, three demonstrations were held outside of the office on Wisconsin Avenue, all dedicated to workers faced with losing their unemployment benefits at the senator’s behest. “Save the $600” was the message that was being pushed, with many variations in the vein of street theater demonstrations. The protests were well attended, mostly by workers who in danger of losing their benefits. Healthcare, basic necessities such as groceries and evictions were the separate themes, each done a separate day. Sofas and makeshift living room furniture along with refrigerators were hauled out onto the street to symbolize what was happening.

Harsh Holiday Realities?

During the holidays, the reality of people losing their supplemental benefits became even harsher. Indeed, Ron Johnson has had a chance to rectify his position on supplemental benefits but has continuously double downed on his comments. “We will not have learned the lessons from our very hurried, very rushed earlier relief packages,” Johnson stated. He also described the additional $1,200 checks as “mortgaging our children's future.”

Johnson has also made claims suggesting that civil unrest in Kenosha was funded by the additional unemployment funds. “You can't continue to riot for 100 days without having some sort of financial support. Possibly, some of our unemployment insurance in the CARES act might be funding some of these people” he said.

Troy commented on the senator’s words and actions at the recent MASH rally. “Many of you out there know Senator Ron Johnson from his time in Congress, where he’s made a name for himself supporting tax breaks for billionaires and corporations, while fighting against raising wages for working class Americans,” he sais. “But this year, Senator Johnson has done some truly impressive work to earn a place in the running for Worst Christmas Villain. Some Republicans have simply ignored the suffering of millions of families during this pandemic, but Senator Johnson has gone above and beyond, saying he was glad that relief talks remained broken down. He’s been a steadfast supporter of the president’s campaign to deny COVID science, and spread misinformation, and he supported Republicans’ attempts to undermine the will of the people this election, instead of focusing on solutions to the COVID crisis."