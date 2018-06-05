UPAF Celebrates Another Year of Generous Giving

× Expand UPAF's annual Ride for the Arts is one of the organization's many fundraising opportunities within Milwaukee.

Think for a moment about the thriving performing arts scene we have throughout Southeastern Wisconsin—multiple professional theater companies, full-scale symphony orchestras, opera companies, dance troupes. Year after year, their combined talents and efforts enrich our lives in so many ways. Now, having taken all that in, imagine subtracting several million dollars from their combined annual budgets. Thankfully, no such nightmare scenario exists, thanks to the hard work of the United Performing Arts Fund, better known as UPAF.

UPAF has been setting the stage for its 14 member groups and numerous affiliates through vital investment in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene for more than half a century. Since its inception, it has raised more than $300 million, allowing arts organizations to continue their creative, inspiring and educational efforts at a high rate of professionalism. UPAF is not funded by any level of government; all the money it raises comes from individual donors, companies and foundations. In 2017—UPAF’s 50th anniversary in continuous operation—it raised more than $12 million. UPAF boasts the highest rating (four stars) from Charity Navigator, an American charity watchdog organization that evaluates charitable organizations throughout the country.

Even those most unfamiliar with UPAF surely know of their annual Ride for the Arts—the most recent one just having taken place on Sunday, June 3—which is actually far more than just a Lakefront bike ride; it’s an opportunity for friends, families and coworkers to have some fun together, exercise and network with other participants. Prizes are available to those who gather pledges of support for UPAF, and Johnson Financial Group matches all pledges made up to $25,000 at this, one of UPAF’s most widely known public events.

UPAF also offers a special golf outing—Dancing on the Green—which takes place at the University Club of the Milwaukee County Country Club on Monday, Aug. 20. Whether you’re an avid golfer, business networking golfer, talented amateur or even miniature golfer, UPAF invites you to this opportunity to represent your company, network and enjoy a casual day of golf. The event also features a silent auction and dinner reception. At the latter, Jim Paschke, the voice of the Milwaukee Bucks, will participate in a Q&A with TMJ4’s Vince Vitrano on the upcoming Bucks season at their new Downtown Milwaukee arena.

Campaign Finale Welcomes Special Guests

But the next item on UPAF’s agenda is their 2018 Campaign Finale on Wednesday, June 13, at the Northern Lights Theater at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. This gala celebrates another successful year of fundraising for Southeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts organizations and features free food, wine, beer, soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

Certainly highlighting this event will be the participation of several arts groups that benefit from UPAF’s labors. As UPAF public relations and social media coordinator Katie Korek explains, “Skylight Musical Theatre will be performing the song ‘Another Opening, Another Show’ from Kiss Me, Kate [music and lyrics by Cole Porter]. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater will be performing a scene from Waiting for Godot [by Samuel Beckett]. And Danceworks will have one of their dancers performing a salsa.”

Husband and wife acting team Michael Tucker and Jill Eikenberry will help close out the annual fundraising campaign. Tucker spent three formative seasons with the Milwaukee Rep between 1967 and 1970 honing his craft in shows such as The Importance of Being Earnest, The Three Sisters and Waiting for Godot. More recently, however, Tucker and Eikenberry are lastingly remembered for playing attorneys Stuart Markowitz and Ann Kelsey on the 1986-1994 NBC TV drama, “L.A. Law.”

Asked about UPAF’s overall importance to our area, Tucker responded: “It’s important to the community to have access to the performing arts—especially since art programs are being cut from schools. And supporting, maintaining and growing top-notch professional performing arts venues—theater, music and dance—is an important reason that Milwaukee is one of the prominent cities in the country.” Tucker speaks of the fact that Milwaukee boasts an excellent and, largely thanks to the efforts of UPAF, thriving performing arts scene, granting us a well-deserved reputation for such that extends beyond the usual stereotypical conjuring of beer, brats and the bronze Fonz.

Both Tucker and Eikenberry are happy to be coming to Milwaukee this month for UPAF’s big event. “I’m always pleased to be back in Milwaukee,” Tucker says. “My three years at the Rep were crucial in my development as an actor. Our daughter was born here, and our son once threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game. Lots of great memories.” Eikenberry adds that she “grew up in Madison and loved visiting Milwaukee—especially to see shows at the Milwaukee Rep.”

UPAF’s 2018 Campaign Finale formally kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13. Jammin’ 98.3 FM’s Andrea Williams will serve as the emcee and lead a Q&A session with Tucker and Eikenberry, and—in addition to the special performances by Skylight, the Rep and Danceworks—attendees will hear remarks from UPAF leaders, local media and community leaders. This may all sound like an affluent, out-of-reach occasion, but the cost for the celebration and reception is only $10.

To make reservations to attend UPAF’s 2018 Campaign Finale or Dancing on the Green, learn more about UPAF in general or to become a donor, call 414-273-8723 or visit upaf.org.