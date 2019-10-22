Vaccinations in Milwaukee County Schools: Facts and Figures

× Expand Photo credit: Foto Duets

All data is from the latest available: the 2018-’19 school year.

61% of Milwaukee County schools reported that 90% or more of their students met minimum vaccination requirements, but 157 schools (36%) reported minimum vaccination rates below 90%, with 12 of those below 70%.

The following Milwaukee County schools had a higher percentage of students taking a personal conviction waiver than the state average (4.8%):

Tamarack Waldorf School, Milwaukee (30%); Badger State Baptist School, Oak Creek (21%); St. John the Evangelist School, Greenfield (20%); Yeshiva Elementary School, Milwaukee (14%); Wauwatosa Montessori School (14%); Downtown Montessori Academy, Milwaukee (12%); and Grace Christian Academy, West Allis (11%). At another 14 schools, 9% of students took personal conviction waivers. All told, 54 Milwaukee County schools (12% of all schools) reported personal exemption waivers of 6% or greater.

At the start of the school year, vaccinations “in process,” “behind schedule” or “no records” pushed the percentage of students meeting minimum vaccination requirements below 70% at the following schools (the number in parentheses is the number of students meeting minimum vaccination requirements):

Milwaukee Scholars Charter School (69%); Daniels University Prep (67%); San Rafael The Archangel (64%); Audubon Middle School, Morse Middle School and Southeastern Education Center (63% each); Milwaukee Excellence Charter School (59%); Lee Learning Center (56%); Daniel Webster Secondary School (49%); Pathways High (41%); and Carmen Middle School South Campus (28%).

15 Milwaukee County schools did not submit reports regarding the status of their vaccinations:

Milwaukee County Correctional Facility South, Franklin; Lutheran Special School, Glendale; Lutheran Special School, Wauwatosa; Lutheran Special School, Hales Corners; New School for Youth Empowerment; Texas Bufkin Christian Academy; Believers Institute; University of Islam; A Promise of Hope Academy; Saint Charles Education Center; Calvary’s Christian Academy School of the Arts; Hillel Academy, Whitefish Bay; Plank Road Complex, Wauwatosa; Wauwatosa Virtual Academy; Milwaukee Academy, Wauwatosa; and Kingdom Prep Lutheran High, Wauwatosa.