A Warning About Teen Sexting

Teens should think twice about sending suggestive or intimate text messages or photos to their boyfriend or girlfriend. While teens may think that they’re just flirting with their partner, they aren’t. A new survey found that:



One in five teens have sent nude or semi-nude pictures or videos of themselves



Almost40% of all teens say that it’s common for nude or semi-nude photos tobe shared with people other than the intended recipient



Upto 50% of all teens say that sexually suggestive text messages areshared with others

What’s more, the survey on teen sex and cyberspace,conducted by The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and UnplannedPregnancy and CosmoGirl.com, found that 75% of teens who engage in“sexting” say that it can have “serious negative consequences”yet theydo it anyway.

“Theteenage mind is a different one,” said Nicole Angresano, vice presidentof community impact at United Way of Greater Milwaukee. “It’s moreimpulsive than an adult’s mind.”

United Way and SERVE Marketing havedeveloped a new public awareness campaign to help teens understand theconsequences of sexting. The public service announcements will beposted on bus shelters near high schools.



“This is part of abigger picture,” Angresano said. “For many years, Milwaukee has had oneof the highest teen pregnancy rates in the country. This is part ofUnited Way’s effort to reduce that.”

Angresano urged parents to talkabout the negative impacts of sexting, and its link to sexual behavioramong young teens. More information about “Think Before you Text” canbe found at www.babycanwait.com.