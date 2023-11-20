Wisconsin Named One of the Best States to Live in 2024

× Expand Image by Sean Pavone/Getty Images Madison, Wisconsin Skyline

Wisconsin has recently earned recognition as one of the most desirable states to reside in, as revealed by a recent study. The top five states on the list include New Hampshire, Wyoming, Virginia and Rhode Island. This comprehensive analysis delved into various factors such as average home prices, healthcare quality and more across the United States. The study has also unveiled the top 10 states to consider for relocation in 2024.

Conducted by Shoreline Immigration, experts in U.S. immigration law, the study examined crucial metrics like healthcare quality, job opportunities per 100,000 people, school quality, average home prices, salaries, and the rate of violent crime per 100,000 people in each state. These criteria were instrumental in determining the most favorable states for emigration.

New Hampshire emerged as the top-ranked state to live in, boasting a final index score of 73.53 out of 100. With an average salary of $74,663—18.9% higher than the national average—and the lowest violent crime rate among the top ten states, New Hampshire secured its position as the most desirable state.

Wyoming claimed the second spot with a final index score of 71.21 out of 100. The state stood out with the highest school quality and an average salary of $71,342, surpassing the national average by 13.6%.

Virginia secured the third position, achieving a final index score of 69.48 out of 100. Noteworthy for its high-quality schools and healthcare, Virginia also boasted the lowest annual private health insurance premiums in the country, at $5,172—49.5% below the national average.

Rhode Island earned the fourth position, recognized for having the highest healthcare quality in the nation and the third-lowest violent crime rate among the top 10 states.

Wisconsin rounded out the top five, distinguished by its low average home prices, standing at $290,926—18% below the national average—and the second-highest school quality among the top 10 states.

Connecticut claimed the sixth spot with a final index score of 67.13 out of 100, showcasing the highest average salary among the top 10 states at $84,972.

North Dakota secured the seventh position, notable for its high job openings and the lowest average home prices among the top ten states.

Utah, Minnesota and Pennsylvania filled the eighth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively, each offering unique advantages such as high job openings, excellent school quality and affordability.

Lindsey Harris, Managing Attorney at Shoreline Immigration, shared insights on the study, anticipating increased migration to New Hampshire in 2024. The concentration of mentioned states in the East, including Rhode Island, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, suggests potential migration trends in the coming year.