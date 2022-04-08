YES Demands ‘School Lunch Justice’ for Milwaukee Public Schools

Photo: Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) - Facebook MPS Lunch Hurts My Tummy sign

Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES), the youth arm of immigrant/workers’ rights organization Voces De La Frontera, launched their “School Lunch Justice” campaign for MPS at a press conference on March 31 in anticipation of upcoming budget discussions.

MPS lunches are cooked in a central location and then reheated to be distributed for students, resulting in lackluster quality and potential to be undercooked. After surveying over one thousand students, YES have six demands: that food be cooked fresh in their schools, more food options, better accommodations for religious students, larger and more nourishing food portions, higher wages for cafeteria workers, and regular meetings with the school board and administration.

“We believe that every student in Milwaukee deserves to have access to nutritious, delicious, culturally appropriate foods in school so that they are better able to learn,” said Katherine Villaneuva, YES member and senior at the Milwaukee School of Languages.

Hungry through the Day

Photo: Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) - Facebook Better School Lunch Demand sign

“The few options we now have leaves kids not eating then staying hungry throughout the day—making them less attentive, tired, and irritable leading to a worse education,” said William Packard, YES member and freshman at Hamilton High School.

“As a Muslim, I have seen fellow Muslim students simply not eat school lunch because there’s no option for them to,” said Mandeeq Abdulahi, YES member and junior at Riverside High School. “They get to see their classmates enjoy their lunch while they’re still hungry.”

YES announced their campaign a month ahead of their plans to join Voces de la Frontera in a two-day “Day Without Latinxs And Immigrants” general strike in front of the Wisconsin State Capitol planned for May 1-2, on May Day. They are calling on the Biden administration and Wisconsin Republicans to protect immigrant essential workers and families, stop blocking immigration reform, allow drivers licenses for all, and provide in-state tuition equity.

Students are calling for members of the community to support their “School Lunch Justice” campaign by signing their petition.