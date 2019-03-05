Four Ways You Can Support Environmental Justice

× Expand Blablo101 Getty Images/iStockphoto 481722638 Illustration of a green leaf icon with a weight scale

Get Educated!

Check out the work of organizations engaged in environmental justice initiatives. Read publications on the subject. Attend programs such as the Urban Ecology Center’s “Social and Environmental Justice” film series.

Pitch In!

Become involved in equitable stewardship of public resources. Help develop pathways to green jobs. Work to eliminate “food deserts.” Support local nonprofits engaged in environmental justice work, including through philanthropy.

Take Action!

Speak up within your workplace, church or neighborhood about environmental justice issues. Urge public officials to help remedy environmental inequities. Get involved in your neighborhood and thereby work to increase access to parks and trails and to improve the quality of these facilities.

Participate Locally!

Attend environmental justice-related events—including those being held outside your own neighborhood and comfort zones. See the Shepherd’s Saving Our Democracy column for several ways that you can get involved on many fronts throughout the greater Milwaukee area.