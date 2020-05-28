2020 Wisconsin State Fair is Canceled

The Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled. The decision was announced Thursday morning by the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors Chairman John Yingling.

The event was scheduled to take place Aug. 6-16, 2020 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The State Fair Board and staff has been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in the state. The reality is that this disease spreads quickly and easily when people are in close quarters. The safety of all fairgoers and staff is the top priority of the Fair.

“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly," said Wisconsin State Fair Park Board Chairman John Yingling. “Months of deliberation took place, considering all options to host a Fair that adheres to the highest standard of safety without compromising the experience. We explored countless models, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great.”

As a State of Wisconsin agency, Chairman Yingling and the State Fair Park Board of Directors have been in communication with Governor Evers, as well as the Department of Administration, and have their support.

If you've already purchased tickets for this year's fair, they will be valid for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, scheduled for Aug. 5-15, 2021. Refunds are being accepted through June 30, 2020.