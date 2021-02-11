Aesthetic Lighting for Valentine’s Day at ‘Brighten the Passage’ Installation Under I-794

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 Tia Richardson is painting one of four murals under the I-794 overpass at Broadway.

Last fall, one of the most unique urban art installations in the region was completed on the four support pillars under I-794 on Broadway. Artists Tia Richardson, The Coutu Brothers, Josephine Rice and David Watkins all brought their individual styles to life in the first phase of “Brighten the Passage.” For the second phase, programmable aesthetic lighting was installed on Broadway and Water Street in the same area, designed by Ring & DuChateau, installed by Lemberg and programmed by Main Stage.

Beginning Thursday, February 11, the corridor will shine in red and pink hues in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, an ice sculpture, carved by Art Below Zero, will be positioned on Broadway for photo ops. This is just one example of the activation and programming planned for the corridor in the coming months.

“‘Brighten the Passage’ is an implementation of the vision embodied in the City’s Downtown Master Plan, which was further developed by the neighborhood BIDs to bolster downtown’s daytime and nightlife economies,” says Matt Dorner, economic development director of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Improving underutilized zones that discourage pedestrian activity is a goal that advanced this project. We want residents, workers and visitors alike to not only feel like they are in a unique and vibrant place, but we also want to create new and interesting attractions that draw more patrons to the area for our businesses.”

Complementing the recent significant investment along Broadway, including BMO Tower, Huron Building, The Hop streetcar system and the success of the Milwaukee Public Market, the “Brighten the Passage” project adds vibrancy to a once overlooked space and reinforces this important north-south corridor.

“The land underneath the freeway offers a unique opportunity to reimagine ways to activate space and enhance connectivity in our urban landscape,” says Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “We’ve worked hard to develop the public market into a catalyst of connectivity between Downtown and the Third Ward, and the ‘Brighten the Passage’ project is another step towards creating the type of corridor that appropriately bridges our vibrant neighborhoods.”

Led by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and Historic Third Ward Business Improvement District #2, the project brought the private sector and local, state and federal entities together for a unique partnership given the location on the freeway infrastructure. For more information, visit the “Brighten the Passage” website.