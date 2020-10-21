Believe In Beer Fund Bolstered by MobCraft Brewery

× Expand Photo via Facebook / MobCraftBeer

While the craft beer scene, especially in Milwaukee, has become a crowded one, there is still a sense of community between brewers. As the pandemic continues to effect breweries, along with just about every other industry, MobCraft Beer (505 S. 5th St.) is the first of several local entities to help the entire craft beer community with their Believe In Beer Blending Bottles No. 1 product. The brew is a collaboration with Bottleshare, a nonprofit aimed at helping out the craft brewing and distilling industries, with a portion of funds from sales being distributed to participating members. The Blending Bottles No. 1 collaboration netted more than $13,000 for Bottleshare to distribute.

In April of this year, the Brewers Association, along with Bottleshare, established a relief fund for craft breweries and distillers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. MobCraft’s Blending Bottles No. 1 will soon be joined by other custom craft beers, with a portion of proceeds going towards Bottleshare’s mission. In the interest of keeping overhead low, donations of ingredients, design work, and distribution from several different companies helped bring the product to life, and available for purchase at 130 stores in six states. 1000 pounds of peaches were imported from Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley, GA, as well as 400 pounds of cherries from Lautenbach’s Orchard County Winery in Door County.

“I am very excited to be able to have pulled this collaboration off so successfully. It took the entire supply chain from growers to retailers to make it happen, but we did it, and we did it big!” said MobCraft president and co-founder Henry Schwartz via statement.

While it may be a little harder to find, Blending Bottles No. 1 is available in Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Vermont and Tennessee. If you’re looking to pick up a bottle or two, consult this list of retailers before heading out the door. You can also support the Believe In Beer Relief Fund by visiting their GoFundMe page.