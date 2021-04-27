Brady Street District Announces Pop-Up Vaccination Site With Hayat Pharmacy

Hayat Pharmacy will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The Nomad Pub, located at 1401 E. Brady Street, on Thursday, April 29 from noon to 6 p.m.

Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID) also announced a new partnership with Hyatt Pharmacy, a future resident business in the BID.

“The Brady Street BID organized this event to help increase vaccination rates in the area. If the clinic proves to be popular then more clinics will be held in the area until demand decreases,” said Rachel Taylor, the Executive Director for the Brady Street Business Improvement District.

People aged 16 and older interested in attending the clinic are able to sign-up for a time slot by visiting the clinic website.

Walk-ins are also welcome. People with health insurance coverage are encouraged to bring their card to expedite the paperwork process, however the vaccine is free to everyone.