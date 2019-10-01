Calling All Christmas Trees: City Hall Wants You

Do you have a 30 to 40 foot tall Christmas tree in your backyard? If so, you might want to contact the City of Milwaukee — they might display it outside of city hall as the 2019 City Christmas tree.

From now until Oct. 18, the City is taking submissions for this year’s Christmas tree — which will be lit by Mayor Tom Barrett during a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall this November. The tree must be located inside Milwaukee city limits and must be “accessible for harvest with a crane, meaning no overhead wires present to interfere with the process,” according to the DPW.

If you think your tree has what it takes, contact the City of Milwaukee at 286-CITY (2489). All tree candidates will be reviewed by city officials. The winning tree will be harvested, decorated and lit.

The city will judge the tree based on “size, shape, uniformity, density, and color.” The City’s Forestry staff will cut the tree, use a crane to place it on a truck for transportation downtown, remove the stump, and fill in the hole.

This will be the 106th year of this Milwaukee tradition. Last year, the city picked a 37-foot Colorado Blue Spruce.