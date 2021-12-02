Flat Out Friday Roars into Fiserv Forum

× Expand Photo Credit: David Carlo

Friday night inside Fiserv Forum is going to be loud, and that’s before the motorcycles get running.

The 7th annual Flat Out Friday motorcycle race will be making their long-awaited debut at the arena, which was originally slated for 2020. More than 300 racers will rev their engines in flat-track races, with their tires gripping to only Dr. Pepper syrup on the cement as they hug each turn on the arena floor. Organizer Jeremy Prach, a teacher by day, is expecting the event’s largest crowd yet, creating an atmosphere unlike most traditional motorcycle racing events.

“It’s like all performance, the crowd feeds the performers. They’re excited to see and hear the crowd, and I think it pushes the racers a bit” said Prach.

Flat Out Friday has continually grown in popularity, aided by support from Milwaukee’s own Harley-Davidson and the Mama Tried Motorcycle show. This year’s event will have preliminary races beginning as early as noon on the Fiserv Forum floor, with the main event beginning at 7 p.m. for nearly 10,000 fans.

The unique nature of Flat Out Friday is the true attraction. While there are flat track races throughout the country, this event is catered toward not only true motorheads, but the casual observer looking for a fun Friday night out. Racers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, too.

“I don’t cater this event to push pros on the national and global circuits. I think a success for me is when someone sees what we do and wants to get out there” explained Prach. “We’re also very inclusive, and I know that’s a buzzword, but we’re really trying to make strides to include women and people of color. It’s not as common as it should be in motorsports.”

From an entertainment standpoint, Flat Out Friday is a mix of high-speed action and fun for the whole family. In some ways, it’s a motorized variety show. Prach says that’s by design.

“I study traditional racing, but I want it to be fan friendly” said Prach. “Everything you would see at a rock show, you’ll see at our race. People are there for the experience, to get out of their seats and enjoy what we do.”

Case in point, the night is capped off by the Goofball Race. Just about anything that isn’t a motorcycle is eligible to compete. Many of those vehicles do not make it through the entirety of the race, which is most of the fun.

“We have an exhibition of all things that shouldn’t be raced” said Prach. “We have lawnmowers, snowmobiles, just about whatever you can ride. I only take twelve of the funniest ones for what we call our Goofball Race or our Inappropriate Class.”

For more information about Flat Out Friday, visit the official website or the Fiserv Forum website.