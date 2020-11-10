Help Eras Senior Network Add 100 Volunteers Before International Volunteer Day on December 5

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson Tillie Franks, a volunteer for Eras Senior Network, outside of Crest View Senior Apartments in Greenfield.

Eras Senior Network serves Wisconsin’s two largest senior citizen populations, Milwaukee and Waukesha, and is looking for an additional 100 volunteers for their Drive. Give. Serve. Program. Saturday, December 5 is International Volunteer Day and Eras wants to get as many people helping as possible.

Over the course of the pandemic, Eras lost 135 drivers who would take seniors to medical appointments and to grocery stores due to health concerns during the shutdown. The driving service is only one part of what Eras Senior Network volunteers do.

Tillie Franks volunteers for Eras and occasionally helps seniors by doing laundry, calling seniors on their birthdays and to check in and see if there’s anything they need. Franks retired from her career as a nurse about 10 years ago.

“I was working in the cardiovascular operating room, where you’re on-call 24/7,” says Franks. “I wasn’t used to sitting around.”

Franks spends about five days a week volunteering and really loves it. Eras is seeing an increase in demand for safe, reliable transportation and contactless deliveries, and believes demand will continue to grow in the winter months when inclement weather makes it more difficult for seniors to get to appointments and stock their pantries.

“Well you know, I might need their help someday,” says Franks. “My kids are scattered all over the world, I don’t have anyone closer than three hours away.”

Volunteering has always been something Franks has done to pass the time. Her daughter recently reached out to her and said she’s trying to be like her, as she started volunteering on some of her own downtime.

Senior citizens are not only the hardest hit by the physical effects of the pandemic, but also the emotional and mental health repercussions from the shutdown to stop the spread. If you have some spare time and are looking for a great way to give back, please consider joining the efforts of Eras Senior Network. Check out their website or call 262-549-3348 to inquire about volunteering. Eras appreciates your help in reaching their 100-volunteer goal.