‘Jumpst(ART)’ Looks to Reinvigorate Downtown

Downtown Milwaukee is about to come alive with new creative works this summer. On Thursday, Downtown Milwaukee BID #21 announced the launch of “Jumpst(ART),” a series of mixed media creative projects that will be completed and displayed throughout the summer. From chalk to paint and even buskers filling the streets of downtown with music, the project hopes to give the thriving neighborhoods that make up the center of Milwaukee new life.

“It’s time to jumpstart our economy,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 via statement. “Our new arts and culture initiatives offer something for everyone to safely experience everything downtown has to offer this summer. Meanwhile, we’re thrilled to be able to put our local creatives back to work.”

The project’s first installation is “Tatay’s Truck,” a collaboration with food truck Meat On The Street that celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. The rebrand of the popular food vendor is centered around the concept of celebrating “tatay,” which means “father” in Tagalog. The truck’s new design features staples of Filipino culture, and debuted at the Chase Tower on the corner of Water St. & Wisconsin Ave. on Thursday.

Other initiatives throughout the summer include a redesign of Jason Scroggin’s “Massimals” in Cathedral Square park to celebrate Pride Month, as well as a pride-themed spray chalk mural from Milwaukee-born artist Josephine Rice on the Riverwalk behind Peck Pavilion. National street artist Kelsey Montague will create an interactive photo-op exhibit called “What Lifts You” over the July 4 weekend at UWM Panther Arena, and local artists will be showcased at stations for The Hop throughout downtown as well.

In addition to the visual components, the program will host the Jumpst(ART) Busker Festival in correlation with the USA Triathalon weekend on August 7 and 8, with street music performances throughout the Third Ward, East Town and Westown at Sculpture Milwaukee sites. Over 100 hours of live music will take over these neighborhoods through the weekend.

For a full list of Jumpst(ART) exhibitions, visit the Downtown Milwaukee BID #21 website.