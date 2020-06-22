Kickapoo Coffee Rebrands, Becomes Wonderstate Coffee

Over the last 15 years, Kickapoo Coffee built a brand name based on the Kickapoo River Valley in the city of Viroqua, Wis., where the company keeps its headquarters. The name of the river is a tribute to the Kickapoo tribe who once called that area home, and the coffee company wants to keep that name sacred. Over the next few months, the company, including their café in the Third Ward (232 E. Erie Street), will officially become Wonderstate Coffee.

“It’s been a great experience to teach (people in Viroqua) the history of the name,” says Scott Lucey, Milwaukee café co-owner and manager. “It’s really surprising to realize that despite the fact these people live in an area so close to the river, they had no idea what the name meant and where it came from.”

Courtesy of www.kickapoocoffee.com

The idea for the name change started when a coffee wholesale customer in Texas got a couple questions from members of the Kickapoo Nation who live on a reservation nearby.

“No one accused us of doing anything wrong,” says Lucey. “As soon as that engagement started, we knew where it was gonna go.”

The owners of Kickapoo Coffee see an opportunity to not only preserve the legacy of the Kickapoo name, but also to rebrand themselves with a more accurate title. After calling in an agency to help and going through a long process to really find the identity of the brand, the company chose the name Wonderstate. The explanation on a page of their website dedicated to the name change announcement states: “When you chance upon something good and find yourself awed: that’s the Wonderstate.”

In 2015, the company became the country’s first solar-powered roastery. At their core, the company is committed to making coffee better and making it better for all parties involved. They are members of Coop Coffees, an importing cooperative that allows the company to work directly with farmers. Each year they source coffees that win awards for quality and respect to the micro-climates that produce them. They’ve been farmer focused since 2005.

All branding and packaging will be updated to mark the change in August of 2020.