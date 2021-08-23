Michelle Williams ‘Getting Real’ at Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities Festival

× Expand Courtesy of Milwaukee Film Michelle Williams

A member of the Grammy-winning Destiny’s Child, actress, entrepreneur and author Michelle Williams, will open Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities Festival (C&C Fest). She will take the lead role in “Getting Real about Depression,” a candid conversation about mental and emotional health, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater.

An advocate for mental health and female empowerment, Williams’ recently published memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours, offers a revealing look at her journey with depression, along with the importance of faith, family, friends and prioritizing mental health.

A Midwest girl who toured across the world with one of the biggest musical groups of our time, Williams coped with bouts of depression. In Checking In, she brings her passion for helping others and provides key tips and lessons for personal and professional success.

Entering its third year with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, this festival is guided by principles of cultural equity, ensuring representation in festival programming and outreach for communities that have been historically underrepresented based on race/ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender and gender identity, socioeconomic status, and citizenship status.

Tickets are $30 for the event only and $100 for the event plus VIP reception at Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel with free book for signing.

Passes for the upcoming C&C Fest are on sale now. For More information, visit mkefilm.org/ccf.