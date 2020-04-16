Milwaukee Buildings and Landmarks Join Nationwide ‘Light it Blue’ Campaign to Salute Essential Workers

× Expand Sean Pavone Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee is joining more than 90 cities in the #LightItBlue campaign – a collective effort to recognize frontline workers by illuminating skylines in a beacon of blue. The global campaign launched in the U.S. last week and will continue weekly on Thursday nights.

Downtown buildings like Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Fiserv Forum, Gas Light Building, Hyatt Place Milwaukee Downtown, Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, Lakefront Brewery, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Miller Park, Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee War Memorial Center, Mitchell Park Domes, The Pfister Hotel, Schlitz Park and U.S. Bank Center will be lit in blue. Additional buildings and landmarks throughout the city will continue to be lit in red, white and blue nightly through April 30 as a symbol of hope and solidarity.

The Light It Blue campaign also invites Americans to join in at home by wearing blue, decorating windows and doorways with blue and sharing their own images or messages to essential workers with the hashtag #LightItBlue. Join the conversation and follow along on Twitter. More info on the campaign is available here.