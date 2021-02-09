Milwaukee, Pabst Theater Group Welcome President Biden for Town Hall

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joe Biden for President

On Tuesday, The Pabst Theater Group and CNN announced that President Joe Biden would be coming to Milwaukee for a nationally televised town hall meeting next week Tuesday, Feb. 16. “CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden” will emanate live from the Pabst Theater beginning at 7 p.m., and will be moderated by Anderson Cooper. The appearance will mark President Biden’s first travel and appearance since being sworn in as president.

While details are scarce, the visit is expected to cover topics that were central to Biden’s campaign. During the event, the President will likely answer questions on the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the economy. Per CNN, an invite-only, socially distanced crowd will be present for the live event, and will be subject to local and state safety guidelines.

“We are proud that our strong, long-term relationships with groups like CNN give us opportunities like this,” said Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt via statement. “We're honored to host the President and shine a national spotlight on our city, our beautiful theater and the Marcus Corporation's gorgeous Saint Kate Arts Hotel.”

The special will air across all of CNN’s traditional and digital media assets. For more information, view the official announcement from CNN here.