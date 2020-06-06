Milwaukee Peaceful Protests Enter Eighth Day Friday

× Expand Photo credit: Ethan Duran Friday's march passed by the Basilica of Saint Josaphat on Lincoln Ave in Bay View

A peaceful protest marched and drove through Bay View, the South Side and West Milwaukee for over eight hours starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5. Protesters marched over 10 miles and used drums, megaphones and speakers mounted onto a van to expand their sound wherever they went. Front line marchers joined arm in arm as they passed the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 station (245 W. Lincoln Ave.) that night, making it near their starting point in Humboldt Park and finally dispersing.

Friday’s march was a part of With No Justice, We Walk in Peace, a series of organized peaceful demonstrations arranged by Milwaukee County citizens. This has been the eighth day of citywide anti-police brutality protests after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by four police officers in Minneapolis.

Tommy Franecki is blistered, sunburned and sore from marching for eight consecutive days with the march he helped organize. Throughout these protests, Franecki has directed traffic, lead chants and has been the face of the march across a dozen Milwaukee neighborhoods.

“I’m definitely in a lot of pain,” said Franecki, “But the pain is worth it. My sunburn, my blisters, my achy muscles, my nonexistent sleep schedule right now is all worth it.”

“We had a lot of people step forward that were leaders,” he continued. “The team that we started with, three days ago when we started planning them, has been with us this entire time, every single day. So, we’ve been able to grow together.”

People exited the bars of the lower streets of West National Ave to watch at the passing protest Friday afternoon. Some patrons raised a fist in support while others stared, seeming dumbfounded. On Thursday, June 4, Mayor Tom Barrett announced that bars and restaurants in the city could reopen 2 p.m. that afternoon. People speaking at the protest criticized the decision, saying opening bars is a distraction from the citywide protests.

× Expand Photo credit: Ethan Duran March on Lincoln Ave in Bay View

Invest in Communities

During the march, some protesters held up a banner that said, “Defund the MPD.” Another held up a sign that said, “Invest in communities.” At a press conference held by Community Task Force on Thursday, one of demands that COMM FORCE released was the divestment of $75 million from the Milwaukee Police Department. The money would instead go to public health funds and housing cooperatives.

× Expand Photo credit: Ethan Duran Protesters hold up a sign reading "Defund the MPD" during a peaceful march on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Protesters walked through W National Ave, Miller Park Way and W Lincoln Ave, filling up all lanes of the street as they passed through. For every disgruntled motorist that tried to make it past the front guard of protest cars, there were people showing support to the movement. One man got out of his SUV and started giving handshakes to protest drivers. Another man waiting at a gas station ran out in front of a delivery van trying to breach the caravan, blocking it with his body until it turned around.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Expand Photo credit: Ethan Duran Earlier in the day, the protesters marched on Miller Park Way

Franecki said that his group, which doesn’t have a name, has presented a list of demands to the Fire and Police Commission. He also said that the group send Mayor Barrett letters asking him to join one of the marches. “He’s come out and said he’s instilling all these group to everything that’s happening, but where is he?” Franecki said.

On Friday, Barrett walked with health and city officials to Sherman Park.

For more of our coverage of the protests occurring across Milwaukee, click here.