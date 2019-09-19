Milwaukee Public Library’s 25 Cent Sale is This Saturday

Used books, DVDs, CDs... for just 25 cents?
The Milwaukee Public Library will be hosting their annual 25 Cent Book Sale this Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will be held at the Milwaukee Public Library Central Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.).
If you’re a member of The Friends of Milwaukee Public Library—the host of the event—you can enter the sale 30 minutes earlier than the general public. Over 10,000 items will be available, including donated and ex-library books, CDs, DVDs and “all sorts of fun randomness.”
The proceeds will go towards the Milwaukee Public Library.
The Friends of Milwaukee Public Library will host its Annual 25 Cent Book Sale on Saturday September 21st from 9am-4pm. The sale will be held at the Milwaukee Public Library Central Library 814 W Wisconsin Ave in their Community Room 1, across the hall from The Bookseller.
With more than 10,000 donated and ex-library books,in all genres, plus cds, DVDs, and all sorts of fun randomness - There is something for everyone! A huge selection of Fiction. Non-fiction, YA, kids and Adult - All for 25 Cents! Kids 2/25cents! The Bookseller accepts credit cards as well as cash, this is your time to fill your bookcases, your Little Libraries and help your teachers fill their classroom shelves as well.
Inside the Bookseller the sale continues with all books half-off. A sale to remember!
The Friends of Milwaukee Public Library is a non-profit with the mission to advocate for libraries, literacy, and lifelong learning. Funds raised from the 25 cent sale and daily sales from the Bookseller go to benefit the Milwaukee Public Library. The Friends and the Bookseller always seek volunteers for help at the Sales, in the Bookseller and tasks throughout the year. Contact Wendy Mesich, The Bookseller manager for more info bookseller@mpl.org or 414-286-2142.
Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library members may enter the sale 30 min early - for more information on becoming a member visit this web page.