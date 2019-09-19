Milwaukee Public Library’s 25 Cent Sale is This Saturday

Used books, DVDs, CDs... for just 25 cents?

The Milwaukee Public Library will be hosting their annual 25 Cent Book Sale this Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will be held at the Milwaukee Public Library Central Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.).

If you’re a member of The Friends of Milwaukee Public Library—the host of the event—you can enter the sale 30 minutes earlier than the general public. Over 10,000 items will be available, including donated and ex-library books, CDs, DVDs and “all sorts of fun randomness.”

The proceeds will go towards the Milwaukee Public Library.

Learn more below.