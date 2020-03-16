Milwaukee World Festival Announce 2020 Let the Music Play Grant Program Recipients

The organizations in the program include: Golda Meir School, Girls Rock MKE, LaCausa, Inc., Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, Rogers Street Academy and Rufus King High School Vocal Music Program. The selected recipients will also showcase their talents during Summerfest 2020—as long as COVID-19 is under control by this summer.

Girls Rock MKE is a summer camp for girls age 8-16. For one week, youth campers of all skill levels learn an instrument, form a band, write a song and perform on stage at an end-of-camp showcase. The showcases are held at Turner Hall in Downtown Milwaukee, but with this grant, a select group from Girls Rock MKE will get the chance to perform at Summerfest 2020.

Girls Rock MKE has received the grant before and last year used that money to purchase replacement musical instruments and gear. This year they’ll be using that money to expand their financial aid program for campers. In the past, they have given away an average of $3,500 in full or partial scholarships. They never turn away a camper for not being able to afford the program and are constantly fundraising to cover those costs.

The Let the Music Play grant program supports music-based non-profit organizations and schools that serve Milwaukee County. The program is intended to represent the variety of music-based activities taking place in the greater Milwaukee area and is open to programs ranging from band, orchestra and jazz to musical theater and dance. For more information visit the website for Milwaukee World Festival.