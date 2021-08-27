Pandemic Garden Out of Control? Local Nonprofit Can Help!

× Expand Tyler Nelson Many people picked up gardening during the pandemic and sometimes they produce more than the owners bargained for.

Is the garden bed in your yard producing more than you can eat? Send some of the product to help Groundwork Milwaukee feed those in need! A new partnership between Groundwork and Fresh Food Connect makes it easy to re-home excess produce.

Fresh Food Connect is a nonprofit that tackles food insecurity by linking backyard gardeners with local food rescue organizations. Since the launch of their partnership with Groundwork Milwaukee, they’ve redistributed over 20,000 pounds of food to community members facing food insecurity.

Tyler Nelson Groundwork volunteers, Dylan and Mitch, with Samson Srok (in hat) and Matt Vogt (crouching on right).

Groundwork Milwaukee has been educating locals on the beauty of fresh, home-grown food and helping feed those in need for almost 20 years. Groundwork also empowers people and organizations to promote environmental, economic and social well-being. Their work is primarily done through the transformation of brownfields into community spaces including gardens, orchards, art exhibits and gathering places. Groundwork’s programs are designed to educate and train at-risk youth, veterans, community members and volunteers.

“Most gardens in our network have anywhere between five and fifteen garden beds,” says Matt Vogt, Community Programs Manager for Groundwork Milwaukee. “There’s not a set rule for how much you have to grow to be part of the network.”

Tyler Nelson Volunteers, Dylan and Mitch with Groundwork Community Programs Manager, Matt Vogt (on right) tending garden bed at Discovery World.

The Milwaukee Grows Network is part of Groundwork Milwaukee and is a network of growing beds in public spaces or private property. The network consists of nearly 100 growing areas. Vogt was tending to the large growing beds in front of Discovery World on a Friday afternoon when he was interviewed. Discovery World started their partnership with the Milwaukee Grows Network and Groundwork a few years ago and has been growing hundreds of pounds of cabbage, tomatoes and peppers which are tended to and gleaned for donation by volunteers on a weekly basis.

If you’re growing even a little more than you need, download the Fresh Food Connect app and start donating today!