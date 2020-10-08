Protesters Respond to DA's Decision to Not Criminally Charge Joseph Mensah

× Expand Photo credit: Quinn Clark Protesters begin their march to Wauwatosa after hearing the DA’s decision.

Chants calling for the conviction of Officer Joseph Mensah could be heard from blocks away as protesters gathered in front of the Milwaukee County Safety Building. Tension lay thick on Milwaukee County on Oct. 7 as they awaited District Attorney John Chisholm's decision on whether or not to criminally charge Mensah for the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole.

Photo credit: Quinn Clark A large group gathered in front of the Milwaukee County Safety building awaiting whether or not Officer Joseph Mensah would be criminally charged.

“Tension is so high because people are tired,” Oscar “Spaidez” Walton said as he stood with demonstrators. “They're tired of getting f**ked around. I'm sorry for cussing, but they are tired of getting f**ked around and f**ked over in this country.”

By 3 p.m., the front of the building was completely blocked by protesters chanting “Don’t arrest me, arrest Joseph Mensah,” “We’re ready for change,” and “Indict, convict, send those killer cops to jail, the whole damn system is guilty as hell.” By 5 p.m., they eagerly peered through the glass doors of the building, waiting for Alvin Cole’s family and legal team to come out and announce the DA’s decision.

Tension Rises Toward Media Presence

Hostility began to grow between protesters and the media presence. A few demonstrators pushed over media equipment and demanded for camera crew to move away from the building’s doors. The group said they were fed up with the media’s portrayal of the Black Lives Matter movement and lack of respect for the Cole family.

“People are so angry with the media because they're always twisting up our words,” Walton said. “We'll get full interviews and they'll tell half truths, and sometimes they'll cut it up to make it seem like we're saying things that we're not.”

Walton added that they want the uncut truth shown to the public. “We wish that they would include all uncut footage between protesters and police engagement so everybody can get the real truth on who's the real agitators,” he said. “People who've come out to protest for the first time and been in presence with the police have seen that the police are the ones that ignite the violence, that want to agitate protesters to get into violent altercations.”

Reaction to the DA’s Decision

Photo credit: Quinn Clark Kimberley Motley reveals to protesters that DA Chisholm did not decide to criminally charge Joseph Mensah.

As the Cole family exited the building, along with their attorney, Kimberley Motley, a hush fell over the crowd. A few demonstrators shouted, “We love you.” Cole’s mother, Tracy Cole, was the first to speak. She thanked the group for their support.

She announced that DA Chisholm could not justify the killing of Alvin Cole. Alvin’s sister, Taleavia Cole, explained that this meant her brother did not shoot at Mensah. She said that DA Chisholm has consistently shown his bias as he has not convicted Mensah after the killing of Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson or her brother. “It’s time for DA Chisholm to step down,” Taleavia said. “I see a lump under that rug that he’s been sweeping everything under. It’s time to expose that stuff.”

Photo credit: Alvin Cole’s sister, Taleavia, calls for District Attorney John Chisholm to be fired while Alvin’s mother, Tracy, stands nearby.

Motley then announced that the investigator at the Fire and Police Commission determined that Joseph Mensah is not fit for duty as an officer. In response, the group cheered, but continued to intently listen for the final decision. “Page 47 of the investigator’s report, he specifically said what the family and what we have been saying for months, is that Alvin Cole never shot at Officer Mensah, and Alvin Cole never shot at any officer, period,” Motley said.

Tensions began to boil over after Motley announced that DA Chisholm decided not to issue any charges. “We are not done fighting,” she said. “We are still going to fight. We are still going to fight for our conviction of Officer Joseph. That's facts. We’re not going anywhere.”

Cole’s legal team’s next steps are not yet revealed, but are said to be known in the next couple of days.

Protests Break Out in Wauwatosa

Photo credit: Quinn Clark Despite being met with tear gas and rubber bullets, the group continued to march through Wauwatosa throughout the night, most remaining peaceful despite the anger felt throughout the crowd.

The group began to march towards the highway leading to Wauwatosa. As protesters approached the freeway, police officers attempted to stop them from moving any further. However, demonstrators quickly ran through. A large group of cars followed the group as they entered Wauwatosa. Law enforcement and the National Guard attempted to block off any entry to Mayfair Mall, the expected destination of the night.

At around 9 p.m., as protesters walked down North Ave., they were met with a wall of police officers. After the group’s refusal to leave, the police began to shoot out rubber bullets, hitting a few in the arms and at least one in the face. Walton was hit directly in the elbow. Then, the police shot out pepper bullets, hitting at least one woman in the leg. Large clouds of tear gas rose up over the protesters. Many ran away coughing but did not decide to leave the group. They continued on with the help of prepared medics on hand.

The protesters circled Burleigh, 92nd and Concordia and 92nd and Keefe. The National Guard blocked all entrances to Mayfair Mall. The group of protesters were peaceful besides a small few towards the back of the group that smashed in windows of small businesses such as Miss Molly’s Cafe and Era Hair Collective.

A source from the People’s Revolution who wished to remain anonymous wants people to know that their group was not involved in any violence that night.

“The people of TPR have been peacefully protesting every day since May 29,” they said. “Even with the heartbreaking decision from the DA, TPR has maintained the peace. We can not control the feelings or behavior from others across the country or other cities. Somehow, some way, TPR believes in seeking justice through our voice and our hearts in these streets.”