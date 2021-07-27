Summerfest Adds 30 Headliners to Lineup

× Expand Image via Summerfest

The 2021 Summerfest schedule has been ever-evolving, but on Tuesday morning, the festival announced their final slate of headliner additions. The world’s largest music festival got even bigger, with more that 30 new names being added to the festival as official headliners. In addition to the shift in format to three weeks of Thursday-Saturday dates, 2021 has also seen a significant number of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. headliner slots, something that Summerfest had only previously dabbled with.

A new batch of local acts have been added to the lineup with Tuesday’s release, including perennial pop favorites REYNA, singer/songwriter Brett Newski, and kid-friendly rapper and host of Kidoodle TV’s StoryRaps, Wes Tank. Also set to play is Grace Weber, who recently released a debut album featuring one of Summerfest’s headliners, Chance The Rapper. Conveniently, they play on the same day, as well as his brother, Taylor Bennett.

While Tuesday’s announcement is the last of the headliners, more names will be added to the schedule as we draw closer to the festival’s opening date on Thursday, September 2. You can view the complete lineup at the Summerfest website, and the new additions below:

New additions to the Summerfest Lineup: