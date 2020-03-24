Summerfest Postponed to September

In the interest of safety and in cooperation with artists, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has announced that Summerfest will now be September 3-5, 10-12 and 17-20. With all large gatherings for the foreseeable future already postponed or canceled, this does not come as a surprise.

All previously purchased festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates. More information about rescheduled performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion will soon follow.

According to a statement from Don Smiley (President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.), the new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience fans and sponsors have grown to love, and they are doing everything possible to continue a tradition which spans five decades.