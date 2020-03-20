Take a Tour of the Milwaukee Art Museum from the Comfort of Home

× Expand Courtesy MAM.org Windhover Hall at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The Milwaukee Art Museum has a great new digital content page on their website which offers deeper dives into some of the works and exhibits, along with teaching tools, audio guides and podcasts. Web-visitors can even stand in Windhover Hall and watch the wings “flap.”

Even though the museum is closed, they are still able to help the community have unexpected moments with art every day.

Check out the website and be sure to follow MAM on social media for daily inspiration and more fun facts about works in the collections.