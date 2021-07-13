The Spirit of Irish America: Irish Fest Welcomes Bluegrass Music to 40th Festival Lineup

× Expand Courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Mile Twelve

The lineup at this year’s Milwaukee Irish Fest is filled with Celtic-inspired music of all kinds, including that all-American music called bluegrass whose deep roots in Scotland and Ireland were transplanted in the New World by immigrants from those countries.

This year’s Irish Fest will focus on that rich history with the theme: The Spirit of Irish America. The 40th festival lineup features more than 50 entertainment acts, with genres ranging from traditional Irish to Celtic rock. View the full lineup and get tickets to the festival at irishfest.com.

Here are two of this year’s musical attractions:

Saturday, August 21

Courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle made history in 2017 when she became the first women honored by the International Bluegrass Music Association as Guitar Player of the Year (an award she won again in 2018). The singer, songwriter and flat-picking guitarist has a trophy case of other awards including Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards; and the Folk Alliance International’s Song of the Year for “You Didn’t Call My Name.”

Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22

Mile Twelve

Boston’s Mile Twelve has its own shelf of honors, including the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Awards prize for emerging bands in 2017 and IBMA Momentum Awards the following year for the musicianship of two of its members. Although their sound is rooted in traditional bluegrass, Mile Twelve surveys a broader landscape on their newest album, City on a Hill, a project that feels contemporary, thoughtfully crafted and relevant.

