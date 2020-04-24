Unifying Wisconsin Because Lives Matter More

× Expand Image courtesy waveedfund.org

At a time when some citizens are demanding that our state immediately be opened up for business, we join together to ask that, instead, we open our hearts to all those who are suffering and our minds to the science and facts that will lead us forward safely.

WAVE Educational Fund is hosting a virtual community gathering, which anyone can attend to help comfort, support and uplift all Wisconsinites who are grieving or struggling during this perilous time. Through words and music, we will pay tribute to those who have lost their lives or are fighting for their lives. By honoring their loved ones, we hope to bring some comfort to families and friends. We are sending a message to all who are hurting: we see you, we hear you, we care about you, and we will stand with you.

WHEN: Friday, April 24th / 3:00pm – 3:45pm WHERE: Facebook Live event on Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort’s Facebook page WHO: - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (invited) - Rep. David Bowen - Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler, Pastor, Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church - Pardeep Singh Kaleka, Executive Director, Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee - Bridget Robinson, Program Director, Safe & Sound - Olu Sijuwade, former WAVE Ed Fund board and staff member - Deja Garner, Community Outreach Coordinator, WAVE Ed Fund - Jeri Bonavia, Executive Director, WAVE Ed Fund