Volunteer Boutique Benefits Rescue Dogs

For nearly a decade, Milwaukee animal rescue Canine Cupids has rooted for the city’s underdogs. The organization relies on its dedicated volunteers and fosters to place homeless and neglected pups in a loving and safe environment.

“We take the neediest dogs,” said longtime volunteer Clodagh McGuinness. The organization is strictly volunteer-run and relies on donations for financial support.

In December 2019, Canine Cupids opened Paws in Thrift Boutique at 16040 W. National Avenue in New Berlin. Following the model of “reduce, reuse, recycle,” Paws In offers a variety of secondhand and new pet and pet-themed items, including dog beds, crates, leashes, T-shirts, mugs, artwork by Wisconsin artists, and toys. All sale proceeds benefit Canine Cupids rescue dogs. “Everything you buy is a direct donation,” McGuinness added.

The boutique, which is completely volunteer-run, shut down for nearly four months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was tough trying to get back up and running,” McGuinness noted. Also, every Canine Cupid fundraiser—many of which have been held in local bars and restaurants—was cancelled last year, except for a small bake sale.

The store is currently seeking garden items, as well as large items for dogs.

In the past, Canine Cupids has collaborated with other local animal rescues, including the Urban Cat Coalition, to organize fundraisers. The dog rescue hopes to work with additional animal rescue organizations in the future.

However, to keep volunteers and supporters safe, Canine Cupids has suspended all in-person fundraisers until further notice. “For now, we’re focused on the store for fundraising,” McGuinness concluded.

Those interested in donating to Paws In can send a message to the organization through its Facebook page. To donate to or volunteer with Canine Cupids, visit its website.