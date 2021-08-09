What to Expect at the 40th Milwaukee Irish Fest

× Expand Courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest

At this year’s Irish Fest, over 75 acts will perform across 14 stages. The lineup includes music from renowned Irish American artists, presentations by Irish cultural experts, plus Irish language workshops, dance performances and more. View the lineup and schedule at irishfest.com/schedule

Among this year’s musical acts are:

Sierra Hull, Friday, August 20, 10 p.m. at the Miller Lite Stage

Molly Tuttle, Saturday, August 21, 8:15 p.m. at the Miller Lite Stage

The Scattering, Sunday, August 22, 9:00pm at the Aer Lingus Stage

Other attractions include:

Irish Currach Races along the lagoon, Saturday, August 21, from 12-5 p.m.

Irish Fest will honor its late Founder, Ed Ward, who passed away in 2019, with an Allstar Musical Tribute on Saturday, August 21, 4:15 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage featuring Gaelic Storm and Rory Makem, and more.

Rory Makem, and more. Fiddle Extravaganza Show, Sunday, August 22, at 2:30 p.m. on the Aer Lingus Stage, featuring some of Celtic music's most renowned fiddlers performing together on one stage: Eileen Ivers, Alasdair Fraser, Winifred Horan and Brian Conway, joined by Matt Mancuso and Natalie Haas.

Ireland’s Ambassador to the United States, Daniel Mulhall, will appear on the Hedge School Theatre stage to present about Ireland and America and the history of Irish Independence.

Fun family activities include the Lili-Putt mini golf, take-and-make Irish crafts and a brand-new playground. The take-and-make Irish craft toolkits will be available throughout the weekend to grab and either make at nearby picnic tables or to bring home with you. Explore the new Northwestern Mutual playground and don't miss all of the family-friendly entertainment at the Cedar Crest Children’s Stage.

Plenty to Eat

Irish Fest has over 35 food locations, with everything from Irish cuisine to American fare, plus multiple beverage stations featuring Five Farms Irish Liqueur Cocktails, Jameson Irish Whiskey cocktails and slushies, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, CiderBoys ciders, craft beer from Lakefront Brewery, Water Street Brewery and Miller Lite, and much more.

Admission Details and Ways to Save

General Admission tickets, available in advance and at the gate for $21, includes access to all of the entertainment at the festival

Gate Promotions:• Seniors (ages 60+) - $15 at any gate ticket windows.

Active military receive free admission any day of the festival.

Frontline workers receive free admission, Saturday, August 21, 2-3:30 p.m. Go to any gate ticket window to claim one complimentary ticket to Irish Fest. The Frontline Workers Recognition Ceremony will begin at 3:30pm at the Miller Lite Stage. We are extremely thankful for your service. Go raibh míle maith agat [thanks a million]!

Sunday, August 22, receive free admission to the festival before 11:30 a.m. by donating non-perishable food items outside the South Gate to Hunger Task Force. The Hunger Task Force kindly asks for a minimum donation of three nonperishable items. The South Gates open at 8 a.m. for Mass, which starts at 9:30 am. If you do not plan to attend Mass, receive a hand stamp after donating non-perishable items to receive entry to the festival anytime on Sunday.

College Day: Sunday, August 22: College students with a valid student I.D. can enjoy a $3 discount off General Admission tickets from 2-7 p.m. at any gate ticket window.

Military Day: Sunday, August 22: Veterans and military personnel receive free admission, with valid I.D., plus one guest, all day. Receive complimentary ticket at any gate ticket window. Be sure to check out the Hero Hut, a free, covered rest area open to active and retired military members, veterans of all military branches, first responders and up to three accompanying family members.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Tickets can be purchased at: irishfest.com/tickets

Health and Safety Update

Irish Fest is going cashless this year. Payment options will include credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc. Irish Fest will have multiple cash-to-card machines placed throughout the grounds so you can convert your cash into prepaid debit cards that can be used not only anywhere inside the grounds, but also anywhere in the U.S. where MasterCard is accepted.

For more health & safety information, visit: irishfest.com/updates