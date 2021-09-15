Wiz Khalifa Announced as Miley Cyrus Opener

× Expand Image via Instagram / Summerfest

In a year where the Summerfest lineup seems to be unfortunately very fluid, another name has been rebooked going into the final weekend of the festival. On Tuesday evening, Summerfest announced that Australian rapper The Kid Laroi would be pulling out of his opening slot for Miley Cyrus’ show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday night.

Fortunately, Cyrus has a few friends that she could call in this situation, and one of recent Summerfest infamy. Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been announced as the replacement for The Kid Laroi, marking his return to the festival for the first time since 2011, when he drew a massive crowd to the then Harley-Davidson Roadhouse. Khalifa and Cyrus are also collaborators on a hit from producer Mike WiLL Made-It, “23,” a track that also features Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia. In fact, she most recently brought both rappers to the stage as surprise cameos to perform the track last month at Lollapalooza.

The news of The Kid Laroi’s departure from the show comes at a peculiar time, as he announced his “End Of The World” headlining tour on Tuesday. That tour will, fortunately, include a February 17 stop in Milwaukee at the Eagles Ballroom. He also just recently opened up the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

