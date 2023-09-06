Elle Halo Supports Fellow Black Trans Women Dealing with Violence and Health Risks

× Expand Photo by Erin Bloodgood Elle Halo Elle Halo

For Elle Halo, an activist and community builder, losing friends to violence, suicide, drug abuse or other health risks in her transgender community is not uncommon. In the last year, she’s lost at least five friends: Regina “Mya” Allen, Brazil Johnson, Cashay Henderson, Dedrick Cross and Tori Davis.

Halo is a Black trans woman and is all too familiar with the studies showing that transgender people are twice as likely to die as cisgender people from health complications and suicide, according to the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology study, and 54 percent of transgender and non-binary people have experienced some form of intimate partner violence in their life, according to the 2015 United States Transgender Survey. These negative statistics are only exacerbated among Black trans women.

“I feel grateful to have made it to 34,” says Halo.

Increased Attacks

Recently, trans people have faced increased attacks in the media and through legislation across the country, which Halo says, increases the risk for violence against her community. “Society will accept a lot of things before it accepts us,” she says. Anti-trans bills have been proposed in the Wisconsin Legislature and in Congress which are fueling the hateful rhetoric against trans people.

Having lived with this discrimination and the challenges that come with being a trans woman, Halo understands the toll it takes, which is why she works to build a safe space and provide resources for others going through similar experiences. “Amongst the members of our specific community of trans women, it is when they're outside of that community that they experience the most violence,” she says.

Halo is a member of Sisters Helping Each Other Battle Adversity (SHEBA), a group under Diverse and Resilient where she sits on the board of directors. This space has given her a strong support system since she came to the group at the start of her transition nearly ten years. Not only did the backing of the women in SHEBA help her through difficult times, but it was what led her to start her career.

Dedicated to fighting for the needs of other trans people, she launched her business TRANCE Consulting where she navigates resources for people, responds to calls, curates content and more.

Earlier this year, she raised $25,000 for the Paris Ticca Mahone Memorial Transition Fund she started to financially support people in their transition. The funds will provide laser hair removal for six Black trans women, and her goal is to raise enough money for two more women.

She also consults with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin developing their Gender Affirming Care Program. This is the first time there's been a statewide hormone therapy program for many years and would allow people to access these services through providers and clinics locally.

Halo’s work has touched many people around Milwaukee and Wisconsin and has likely saved lives. A supportive community can be the saving grace for many trans people who may be facing domestic violence, sex trafficking, thoughts of suicide or other threats. She wants to make sure trans people in Milwaukee have someone to turn to by giving back the love she received over the years.

Moreso, her advocacy aims to make the voices of her community heard and ensure solutions being created for trans people are made with their input. “I believe that communities know what they need. I believe that our ideas, our voices, our stories, and our history are valid,” she says.

Learn more about the Elle and her work at facebook.com/TRANCEConsulting.