Lauryn Cross Supports Advocates for Racial Justice

× Expand Photo by Erin Bloodgood Lauryn Cross Lauryn Cross

From a young age, Lauryn Cross has focused her time and energy into advocating for racial justice, environmental activism and workers’ rights. Now the co-chair for the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR), Cross organizes the group’s membership to stand up for those who have been politically oppressed.

Her involvement in advocacy started in high school around 2018 when a friend invited a group to an event with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. The group of students made signs and rallied around climate injustice, which led to a conversation with Warren about that issue. Cross saw first-hand the impact using her voice could have, and she continued to show up to political events.

She quickly developed into a leader and a supporter of people in the racial justice movement. Looking to Angela Davis and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as role models, she understands the importance of creating healthy living conditions and good quality jobs for people, so they have the means to make their voices heard.

“Giving better job opportunities to people, working with unions to make conditions better so workers have downtime to organize—that’s how we can create conditions that get more people out,” said Cross.

In 2020, Cross, along with Omar and Eric Flores, re-founded MAARPR to address police brutality, food disparities, environmental racism and related issues. Their group was an integral part of the organizing efforts for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) marches that happened in Milwaukee around the time of George Floyd’s death.

The group’s efforts to address the issue of unjust police brutality continue. Recently, they successfully organized with other groups to have the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission pass a standard operating procedure. That policy would require the Milwaukee Police Department to release video footage after a critical incident within 48 hours to the next of kin and within 15 days to the public.

Impacted Communities

MAARPR had worked with impacted communities who called for more transparency to develop the procedure, so this was a huge win for families who have had loved ones killed by police violence. But being on the front lines in the fight for justice often comes with a cost. During the 2020 BLM marches, the Wauwatosa Police Department created a “target list” of protesters involved, which included Cross, Omar Flores, and other community members and elected officials.

“It's literally the same divisive tactics that they used in the ‘70s and ‘80s to break up organizations, and intimidate people until they stop organizing, which is really politically repressive,” said Cross.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Protesters on the list sued in court, but in May, a jury ruled that the Wauwatosa Police didn’t violate privacy rights with the list, which fueled protestors to march again in Wauwatosa.

Communities of color have been disenfranchised for so long, which is why Cross stresses the importance of providing support to activists, families, and community members. “Change isn’t going to happen overnight. It's about the small wins that increase morale, like getting people to turn out in Milwaukee, so we can have bigger changes,” she said.

Cross and MAARPR continue to build power by helping their communities develop the means to get involved and use their voices.

Learn more about the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression on their Facebook page at facebook.com/MilwaukeeAlliance.