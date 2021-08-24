Milwaukee’s Art Deco Gem: The Gas Light Building

The historic Gas Light Building is an art deco landmark located in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee at 626 E. Wisconsin Avenue. One of the most recognizable features in Milwaukee, a 21-foot weather beacon, added in 1956, sits atop the building, signaling the weather forecast by its color and flicker. Completed in 1930, by architecture firm Eschweiler & Eschweiler, this attractive and historically significant 20-story office building boasts a prestigious Wisconsin Avenue address and offers incredible views of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee Art Museum, and east and west views along Wisconsin Avenue. As if the architecture of the building wasn’t fascinating enough, it was once served as a retail center for household gas stoves, which was financed on monthly gas bills.

For those unaware, when the flame is red, warm weather is ahead. When the flame is gold, cold weather is approaching. When the flame is blue, there’s a no change on the horizon. When the flame is flashing, that indicates precipitation.

Gas Crisis

The flame was extinguished following the gas crisis in the 1970s as to show that the company was sympathetic to energy needs and conservation. There was such a demand from the people of Milwaukee for the weather that the company decided to relight the flame but by that time the actual lights and controls needed to be replaced. The flame had been turned on every evening by the Gas System Controller, on the 6th floor, after preparing the weather report for the following day. When the new fixtures were installed, the flame was turned on by a maintenance man in the room beneath the flame. The Controller called him with the updated weather. When the Gas Company sold the building there was an agreement by the new owners to continue the tradition and the flame is still lit every evening.

M & J Wilkow, commercial real estate company, announced on Aug 17, 2021, that the building will undergo a cosmetic update to restore the façade’s transom windows to replicate its original glass design. The project is estimated to be completed by late September. M & J Wilkow states: “We are very excited to be restoring this prominent feature of this historic building.” Greg Mast, Assistant Vice President of Office Property Management at M & J Wilkow: “The restoration will not only honor the beautiful art deco style of the Gas Light Building but will also have a positive impact on both the exterior and interior appearance of our entryway and lobby.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

We are fortunate that our Milwaukee gem will glow brighter over our city once more.

× Video Credit: Joe Ludwig

Adam Levin is administrator of the Old Milwaukee Facebook group. https://www.facebook.com/groups/oldmilwaukee/ ,and author of Fading Ads of Milwaukee.