Radio Shepherd Express: February 2019

In this month’s episode of Radio Shepherd Express, the Harley-Davidson Museum’s David Kreidler discusses the museum's new exhibit on the electric motorcycle, Virginia Small discusses the value of Milwaukee’s public spaces, Harry Cherkinian previews In Tandem’s The Velocity of Autumn, Rob Hullum discusses the rise of food halls in Milwaukee, particularly Crossroads Collective on the East Side, and Evan Rytlewski interviews Mary Joy Hickey and Hannah Pardee of Ladies Rock MKE.

