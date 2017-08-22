Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 24-30, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Cathy for Congress Garden Party @ 2633 N. Hackett Ave., 6-8 p.m.

Attorney Larraine McNamara-McGraw will host a garden party at her home to support Cathy Myers, who is running for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District seat. The event will feature a guest appearance from Alderwoman Chantia Lewis and music from SistaStrings. Suggested donations are: general tickets: $50; supporters: $100; friends: $250; co-hosts: $500; and sponsors: $1,000.

‘Against the Fascist Creep’ Author Talk @ Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.), 7-10 p.m.

Alexander Reid Ross, author of Against the Fascist Creep , will be coming to Milwaukee for a last-minute visit. At the event, participants will discuss Ross’ new book and then screen the documentary Trouble #5 and discuss surveillance and resisting state control. Give-what-you-can donations will be collected to support Alexander Reid Ross on his book tour.

Friday, Aug. 25

NRA in Milwaukee Protest @ Zeidler Union Square Park (301 W. Michigan Ave.), 6-7:30 p.m.

The NRA (National Rifle Association) will be in Milwaukee for a national Carry Guard Expo at the Wisconsin Center from Aug. 25-27. A protest has been organized to show support for smart gun laws.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Greenfield and National Avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Equal Pay and Women’s Health Education Session @ Cudahy Public Library (3500 Library Ave., Cudahy), noon

This day of education will include question-and-answer sessions with Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Chairman Robert Hansen, State Rep. Christine Sinicki and Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

Monday, Aug. 28

200 Nights of Freedom Kickoff @ City Hall Rotunda (200 E. Wells St.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This event kicks off the 200 Nights of Freedom initiative, which takes inspiration from the original timeline and spirit of Milwaukee’s open housing marches. During this 200-day period, groups will recognize local civil rights heroes and re-ignite Milwaukee’s activist spirit through public events, policy initiatives, digital dialogue and other programming.

Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for More Revival @ St. Gabriel’s Church of God (5363 N. 37th St.), 7-9 p.m.

The Poor People’s Campaign emerged from more than a decade of work by grassroots community and religious leaders fighting to end systemic racism, poverty, militarism, environmental destruction and related injustices, and to build a just, sustainable and participatory society. This gathering gives the public a chance to learn more about the campaign.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize (and a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance action in the past week—including protest signs, emails to elected officials or a selfie at the capital).

Picket Training @ Milwaukee Public Library (3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.), 5:30-8 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Industrial Workers of the World will hold a training session on how to organize pickets to maximize results. The session will include sharing experiences of picketing, determining goals, identifying players and roles, role playing, mapping and strategizing in preparation before picketing.

A Conversation with State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout @ Grassroots Northshore (5600 W. Brown Deer Road, Brown Deer), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout will come to Grassroots Northshore to discuss the state budget and other issues. This event is free and open to the public and is a great opportunity for citizens to speak directly with a member of the state senate.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.