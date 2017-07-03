Saving Our Democracy: July 6-12, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, July 6

Rid Racism MKE @ Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee (2819 W. Highland Blvd.), 7-8:30 p.m.

Rid Racism Milwaukee is holding an event at the Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee that will feature Anna Dvorak, lead organizer of Citizen Action Organizing Cooperative (CAOC), sharing information about the ongoing struggle for fair elections, health care, economic justice and media accountability.

Can You Become Radio-Active? @ Camp Bar Shorewood (4044 N. Oakland Ave.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Radio-Active campaign seeks to restore balance to Southeastern Wisconsin’s airwaves. The Radio-Active team and Resistance Radio’s Dom Salvia will be on hand to let you know how you can help get more progressive voices on the radio.

Saturday, July 8

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 92nd Street and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Fired Up for Tammy! @ Humboldt Park Pavilion (3000 S. Howell Ave.), noon

This picnic will also serve as an opportunity to learn more about voter registration drives, canvassing and phone banking. Local and state representatives, as well as Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s local campaign organizer, will speak.

Monday, July 10

Our Wisconsin Revolution—Milwaukee Chapter Meeting @ International Association of Machinists (2609 W. Oklahoma Ave.), 6-8 p.m.

Our Wisconsin Revolution’s Milwaukee Chapter, whose mission is to “fundamentally transform through popular power a system rigged by the political, social and economic establishment to realize the promise of just, equitable, sustainable and democratic society,” will hold their monthly meeting.

Support a Fair and Welcoming Shorewood @ Shorewood Village Hall (3930 N. Murray Ave.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Shorewood Solidarity Network aims to build a “safe, inclusive and just Shorewood” and is taking to the Shorewood Public Safety Committee to support the village as a “safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Wednesday, July 12

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

Solidarity March @ Corner of Spring and Graham Streets (Racine), 6-7 p.m.

The Racine Interfaith Coalition’s Immigration Task Force is hosting a march in solidarity with undocumented immigrants as a call to stop the profiling and deportation of undocumented immigrants in the country.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.