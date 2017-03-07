Saving our Democracy: March 9, 2017

× Expand Photo Credit: Scott Billings (Flickr CC)

For the past 35 years, the Shepherd Express has been, without question, the strongest voice of any large readership newspaper in Wisconsin for progressive values, social justice and speaking truth to power. Now with Trump in the White House and Steve Bannon whispering in his ear, it is more important than ever for the Shepherd and its active, intelligent and progressive readership to fully exercise our First Amendment rights of not only free speech, but, equally important, the right to assemble and make our progressive voices heard.

Starting this week, the Shepherd Express newspaper and the website, shepherdexpress.com, will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities that peacefully push back against any discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration. We will publicize and promote any actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system that has served America very well for the past 230 years.

Please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.

Wednesday, March 8

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, emails to elected officials or selfies at the capital.

Friday, March 10

Indigenous People’s March in MKE Against the Proposed Pipelines, 5-7 p.m., Bradford Beach

Water Protectors of Milwaukee is hosting a sister rally to the Indigenous People’s March in Washington, D.C., to protest the proposed pipelines on Native American land at Standing Rock.

Saturday, March 11

ACLU Resistance Training, 3:30-5 p.m., UW-Milwaukee Lubar School of Business Room N140 (3202 N. Maryland Ave.)

The ACLU is recruiting grassroots activists to organize in their communities. “The People Power program will engage volunteers to take action when Trump or his administration trample on people’s constitutional rights, whether that means taking action to defend sanctuary cities, resist deportation raids, or maintain Planned Parenthood funding," says the Facebook event page.

Tuesday, March 14

Black Lives Matter? A Multimedia Conversation, 6-8 p.m., UW-Milwaukee Union Fireside Lounge (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.)

UWM Sociocultural Programming is putting on a discussion revolving around black sisterhood, sexuality and the murder of Sandra Bland, which launched the popular social media hashtag, #SayHerName.