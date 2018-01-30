Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 1-7, 2018

× Expand Photo credit: Milwaukee County Parks Facebook Page

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Resistance Radio One-Year Anniversary Party @ The Roman Coin (1004 E. Brady St.), 5-10 p.m.

One year ago, 1510AM WRRD opened up shop to create an alternative to the right-wing monopoly on Milwaukee-area talk radio. The station will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a party at Brady Street stalwart The Roman Coin.

Resistance, Protest, Resilience: Opening Panel Discussion @ Haggerty Museum of Art (1234 W. Tory Hill St.), 6:30-8 p.m.

This panel discussion focuses on civil rights-era photography, specifically addressing its role in advancing social justice movements, including the monumental March on Milwaukee.

‘From Swastika to Jim Crow’ Film Screening and Talk Back @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 7 p.m.

This documentary film tells the story of Jewish refugee scholars who escaped Nazi German persecution by coming to America, faced anti-Semitism at mainstream American universities and ultimately took positions at historically black colleges in the segregated South.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Kinnickinnic and Russell avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

‘Automating Inequality’ Author Virginia Eubanks @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

In her book Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police and Punish the Poor, associate political science professor at the University of Albany Virginia Eubanks “explores how new technology is working against poor and working-class citizens.” She will be at the Downtown Milwaukee Public Library to discuss her work.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Parks Paid Parking Public Input Session @ Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.), 6-7:30 p.m.

For citizens concerned about the proposed plan to insert parking meters in Milwaukee County parks, this will be one of the few chances to make your voice heard. The input session is “an opportunity to provide input that will be used to develop a plan for this important initiative,” according to the session’s Facebook event page.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

The Integration of Baseball with Bud Selig @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 7-8:30 p.m.

As a part of its “Allied in the Fight: Jews, Blacks and the Struggle for Civil Rights” exhibit, Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host Baseball Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig to discuss the early challenges and ultimate benefits of integrating Major League Baseball.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.